Bihar Cricket Association Chief Booked for Attempt To Rape in Delhi

The Bihar Cricket Association's chief Rakesh Kumar Tiwary has been booked for attempting to rape a woman at a Delhi hotel.

The survivor, who is the director of an advertising firm, has alleged that the president of the BCA had tried to rape her in Delhi last year when she had met him over pending payments, as per an NDTV report.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to rape the complainant in a five-star hotel in Delhi's Parliament Street, as per news agency ANI.

The incident had reportedly taken place in July last year. The woman, a resident of Gurgaon, had lodged a complaint on Sunday, 6 March, and the FIR was filed on Monday.