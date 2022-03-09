Bihar Cricket Association Chief Booked for Attempt To Rape in Delhi
The survivor, who is the director of an advertising firm, alleged that the BCA president tried to rape her.
The Bihar Cricket Association's chief Rakesh Kumar Tiwary has been booked for attempting to rape a woman at a Delhi hotel.
The survivor, who is the director of an advertising firm, has alleged that the president of the BCA had tried to rape her in Delhi last year when she had met him over pending payments, as per an NDTV report.
An FIR has been registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code for attempting to rape the complainant in a five-star hotel in Delhi's Parliament Street, as per news agency ANI.
The incident had reportedly taken place in July last year. The woman, a resident of Gurgaon, had lodged a complaint on Sunday, 6 March, and the FIR was filed on Monday.
Meanwhile, in another incident that has come to light recently, a former Intelligence Bureau official in Delhi was booked on Tuesday, 9 March, for committing sexual violence against a teenage girl.
The 17-year-old girl had known the suspected perpetrator, who was a friend of her father's, as per the police. The 60-year-old ex-official had lured the girl, who is pursuing a beautician's course, to a hotel in Central Delhi's Karol Bagh, on the pretext of giving her a job.
