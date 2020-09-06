B’luru Moral Policing: Cong Leader Apologises to Samyuktha Hedge

As widely reported, Samyuktha and two of her friends had gone to the park to exercise with hula hoops. This was when Kavitha Reddy, a known face in the area had taken objection to Samyuktha’s choice of attire.

In an Instagram live by the actor on Friday, Kavitha Reddy can be heard saying that Samyuktha was 'indecently dressed' and used a term equivalent to vulgar dance and is heard telling the police personnel that she wanted to file a case accusing Samyuktha of 'public indecency".

Following the incident, Kavitha had faced much backlash from the public on social media which prompted her to first issue a detailed written statement on Saturday morning.

While many from the Congress party have expressed their individual opinions on the issue, the party has steered clear from the controversy with the leadership refusing to make their stand public.

In that statement, while she said she regretted losing her temper, Kavitha Reddy insisted that she did not moral police.