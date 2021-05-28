Woman Allegedly Gang Raped and Assaulted in Bengaluru, 5 Arrested
Two accused are absconding, while two male accused are being treated for bullet wounds at a hospital.
After a clip of a woman being raped and assaulted was shared widely on social media, five persons, of whom two are women, have been arrested in Bengaluru on Thursday, 27 May. One woman is absconding, while two male accused are being treated for bullet wounds at a hospital.
The video showed the woman being tortured, with the men inserting a bottle in her private parts. The Bengaluru Police said a case of rape, assault, and other provisions of the law has been registered.
“As per information revealed so far, all of them are part of the same group and believed to be from Bangladesh. Due to financial differences, the culprits brutalised the victim who is also said to be a Bangladeshi, brought to India for human trafficking.”Bengaluru Commissioner of Police Kamal Kant
During their investigation, the police revealed that the woman was in another state. Once she is tracked, her statement will be recorded.
Ascertaining Identity of Victim Took a Few Days
Initially, the video sparked outrage in the northeast. Responding to the anger in Assam, the police had put images from the video and said, “Anyone with information regarding this crime or the criminals may please contact us. They will be rewarded handsomely.”
They also said, “Though it is not clear where this incident took place and it may not be from Assam, we are reaching out to proactively locate the culprits.”
There were also others who thought the case was related to the Jodhpur suicide case, but Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, IPS officer Robin Hibu, Meghalaya MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh, and the Assam Police came out to say on Thursday that that was not the case.
Eventually, the victim was identified as a Bangladeshi citizen by the police in Bengaluru and Dhaka. “Based on the contents of the video and preliminary investigation, a case of rape and assault has been registered against six persons, including two women at ,” the Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant tweeted on late Thursday.
Even the accused have been identified as Bangladeshi. One of the six accused, a female, is absconding. Two other male accused have been hospitalised after the police fired at them.
On Friday morning, 28 May, the police claimed that the accused tried to escape when they were being taken to the crime scene, and they bullets were fired at them, DCP East Sharanappa SD told TNM.
He added that the victim was brought to India for trafficking. She was tortured and brutalised because of a financial matter.
