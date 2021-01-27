‘Bad Precedent for Child Rights’: Experts on Bombay HC Judgment

“There’s a lot of guilt and self-regulation women do anyway before doing anything. For example, in a place like Delhi, women think a lot before stepping out of their homes even - there is an element of anxiety and fear lurking because of the way they are objectified. Not that this doesn't happen at home, but it has larger consequences of public safety too,” says Dr Sen.

The only silver lining is that the law is very clear and it empowers children, adds Gupta.

(This story was first published on FIT and has been republished here with permission.)