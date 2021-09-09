'No Room For Sexual Harassers': Journos Ask WION to End MJ Akbar's Employment

At least 150 journalists and media personalities sought WION, an English news channel run by Zee Media, to stop the employment of former Union Minister and editor MJ Akbar, who was accused of sexual harassment by several women.

In an open letter on 9 September, they also called for the Editors Guild to take up the matter.

While the media conglomerate has not officially announced his appointment, he has been attending the channel's editorial meetings since 16 August, Newslaundry first reported.