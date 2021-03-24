Stereotypes Aplenty: US’ History of Violence Against Asian Women

Asian-American women understand that the alleged murderer of eight people in Atlanta was acting in line with a culture filled with racialized and sexualized views of Asian women. Of the people murdered, four women were of Korean descent and two of Chinese heritage.

The shooter himself, Robert Long, said he was motivated to act violently because of his self-proclaimed “sex addiction”. He reportedly told investigators that the businesses he attacked represented “ a temptation for him that he wanted to eliminate ”.

Long sought to eliminate the objects of his sexual temptations – Asian women. In doing so, he drew on the US’ long history of sexualizing Asian-American women.