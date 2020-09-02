Labouring Through the Lockdown: How ASHAs Serve Despite All Odds

“We have gone through a lot of strain during the lockdown. Apart from the Covid-19 surveys, I handled 27 childbirths from just April to July. Right from the mother’s check-up to taking her to the primary health centre for delivery, I was there for all of them,” says Tanuja Waghole, an ASHA worker – accredited social health activist – in Nilegaon village of Osmanabad district.

After the lockdown was imposed at the end of March, Tanuja began waking up at 4 am (instead of her usual 7:30) to complete housework and cook for her husband and two sons, before setting out every day. “If I don’t start by 7.30, I won’t get to meet everyone. Sometimes, people leave their homes early just to avoid us and our instructions,” she says.