Matchmaking Amid COVID: How Marriages Are Being ‘Arranged’ Online

Sanjana Singh, a 28-year-old corporate lawyer working in Bengaluru, heaved a sigh of relief when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was announced in March 2020. The pandemic and the mandatory physical distancing meant that she no longer had to spend her weekends, meeting potential matches for marriage, sought for her by her parents. Or so she thought.

“I have met more potential grooms on video calls over the last three months, than over the last three years. I could have really used this lockdown period as a break period. Instead, staying away from family, during a global crisis like this, has actually made my parents intensify their search so that I can ‘settle down’,” she told The Quint.