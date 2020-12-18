Being a Woman Is Tiring: Kerala Actor Shares She Was Harassed

In a moving social media note, Kerala actor of Kumbalangi Nights fame shared that she was sexually harassed in a shopping mall in Kochi on Thursday, 17 December. Taking to Instagram to share the incident which took place at Kochi’s Lulu mall, the actor says she was groped by a man while shopping with her family.

The actor called out about the disturbing incident through a social media note, urging women to react strongly in such instances. “Two men walked past me in a generously spaced aisle in Lulu hypermarket which barely had people crowding and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hands on my back while walking past me. Because it caught me off guard I couldn’t react immediately. I wanted to give him the benefit of a doubt but you know when something is just not right, you feel it,” she wrote.

She was blank for a minute trying to process this, she writes. Though the actor tried to confront the men, they disregarded her. “Though I made sure that they knew that I understood what had happened, I was still so angry because I couldn’t say anything,” the actor said.