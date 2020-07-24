‘Wider Problem’: AOC Slams Republican Lawmaker Over Sexist Slur
AOC alleged that 65-year-old Yoho “put his finger” in her face and called her a “sexist slur.”
US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Democratic party leader, on Thursday, 23 July, admonished Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for hurling "sexist slur" at her on the steps of the US Capital.
30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, alleged that 65-year-old Yoho "put his finger" in her face, reported AFP.
In the 10-minute speech on the floor of the house, which has now gone viral, AOC said that he called her "disgusting", "crazy" and "out of her mind” and he called her “dangerous.”
“He called me disgusting, he called me crazy, he called me out of my mind. In front of reporters, Representative Yoho called me, and I quote, a f****** b****.”Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
'Behavior Symptomatic Of Wider Problem'
The New York lawmaker said that she was not seeking an apology from Yoho but wanted to highlight that his behavior was symptomatic and reflected the wider attitude toward women.
“What we are seeing is that incidents like these are happening in a pattern. His is a pattern of an attitude towards women and dehumanisation of others. This is not new and that is the problem.”Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
"Not only represents New York but every other congresswoman and every other woman in this country. Because all of us have had to deal with this in some form, some shape at some point in our life," she added.
Speaking on the House floor, Yoho apologised "for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York" but denied using “sexist slur,” reported AFP.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.