‘Wider Problem’: AOC Slams Republican Lawmaker Over Sexist Slur

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent Democratic party leader, on Thursday, 23 July, admonished Republican Congressman Ted Yoho for hurling "sexist slur" at her on the steps of the US Capital.

30-year-old Ocasio-Cortez, popularly known as AOC, alleged that 65-year-old Yoho "put his finger" in her face, reported AFP.

In the 10-minute speech on the floor of the house, which has now gone viral, AOC said that he called her "disgusting", "crazy" and "out of her mind” and he called her “dangerous.”