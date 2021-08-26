Interactive: How Afghanistan Will Look If Women Disappear From Public Spaces
An entire generation of Afghan women witness the spaces they rightfully occupied disappear into nothingness.
From schools to universities, markets to restaurants, and even regular streets – multiple reports suggest that women and girls are disappearing from public spaces in Afghanistan after the Taliban's hostile takeover of the country.
An entire generation of Afghan women, meanwhile, witness the spaces they rightfully occupied for the last two decades disappear into nothingness.
Like Hosna Jalil, who was an interior minister in the Afghan government. She no longer lives in her home country – which once elected her to power.
In November 2020, the Afghanistan Cricket Board awarded central contracts to 25 players from the women's cricket team. They were all set to take part in ICC tournaments from 2021.
The girls in this photo are a part of the Afghan all-girls robotics team. After days of struggle, following the Taliban takeover, the team has arrived in Qatar.
The team first made headlines in 2017 after they won a special mention at an international robotics competition in the US.
Or this 22-year-old who became Afghanistan's first-ever female tourist guide. She used to guide tourists through streets of Herat – one of the worst-affected cities by the Taliban.
Players of the Afghanistan women’s national football team had a very important win on 24 August as they were among the 75 evacuated from Kabul by flight.
The global football players’ union thanked the Australian government for helping make the evacuation of the players, team officials and family members possible.
Thousands of young girls like this one, who would no longer have access to education. Seen in photo is one who stood in front of a tent that serves as a community-based school in the Gamberi settlement for returnees in Laghman province, eastern Afghanistan.
Or just the disappearance of regular women, from the streets of Afghanistan.
(With inputs from Abhilash Mallick)
