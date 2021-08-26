Interactive: How Afghanistan Will Look If Women Disappear From Public Spaces

From schools to universities, markets to restaurants, and even regular streets – multiple reports suggest that women and girls are disappearing from public spaces in Afghanistan after the Taliban's hostile takeover of the country.

An entire generation of Afghan women, meanwhile, witness the spaces they rightfully occupied for the last two decades disappear into nothingness.

Like Hosna Jalil, who was an interior minister in the Afghan government. She no longer lives in her home country – which once elected her to power.