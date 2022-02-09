Actor Assault Case: Dileep, Two From Family Submit Voice Samples to Crime Branch

Dy SP Baiju Paulose, who is also an investigating officer in the case, filed a complaint against Dileep and the others, following which the crime branch took up the investigation.

When the audio clips were brought up in court during Dileep’s anticipatory bail hearing, the actor did not deny the voice in the clip. The recorded voice samples would be sent for forensic examination and the report will be submitted to the court.

Dileep was granted anticipatory bail in the conspiracy case on Monday. This was despite the fact that the prosecution contended that granting the actor bail would affect the faith people have in the judiciary. “If there is material to suggest that the accused are influencing or intimidating any witnesses despite conditions imposed by this court, that can be a ground to approach this court for cancellation of bail or for the arrest of the accused," Justice Gopinath said.

