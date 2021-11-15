Acid Attack Victim in Delhi’s Bawana Passes Away While Receiving Treatment
The woman had suffered third degree burns.
(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of physical violence. Reader discretion is advised.)
A 26-year-old woman, who had suffered critical injuries after her 23-year-old neighbour, identified as Montu, allegedly threw acid on her in Delhi’s Bawana on 3 November, passed away. She died while undergoing treatment for her injuries.
The woman had suffered third degree burns after the neighbour allegedly tied up her up and threw acid on her.
A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 326A, which lays down the punishment for acid attacks, based on the woman's statement.
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Wednesday, 10 November, issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking a copy of the FIR and details of the arrested accused. The Commission also directed the cops to trace the location from where the acid was bought by the accused and details of the action taken against the seller.
According to the police, the man repeatedly approached the woman for marriage, but was turned down each time.
More Details
In her statement, the woman added that she shifted to a new neighbourhood in the Pooth Khurd area along with her husband, following stalking and constant harassment by the accused. However, he shifted to the same area as well.
On the day of the incident, Montu asked the woman to leave her husband and live with him. When she refused again, he tied her hands and attacked her with acid before running away.
He was arrested on 6 November from Bihar's Buxar area, where he had escaped to after the attack.
A separate case was later lodged against the accused under Section 186/353/307/27 of Arms Act for attempt to murder and attacking police personnel on duty, as he opened fire at the police during investigations.
