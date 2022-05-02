6-Month-Old Baby, Teen Sister Allegedly Raped in Delhi, 1 Nabbed After Gunfight
The police said that efforts to nab the second accused are underway.
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, 30 April, for allegedly raping a six-month-old girl in Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, reported PTI, citing the police. The arrest reportedly came after a brief gunfight between the man – Kamal Malhotra alias Chinu – and the police.
The man, according to the police, used to work as a labourer, but was unemployed in the moment.
Chinu’s friend Raj alias Raju, who is accused of raping the six-months old’s sister, is on the run. The sister is 14-year-old and intellectually disabled, reported PTI.
The police said that efforts to nab Raju are underway.
More Details
The complainant, in this case, is the mother of the survivors, who informed the police that she could not find her daughters on returning home from work on Friday evening. However, she heard screams in the neighbourhood and found the two accused raping her daughters. The police told PTI that on seeing the woman, the accused fled from the spot.
According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav, the men were intoxicated during the purported crime.
The girls were taken to the hospital for treatment, following which an FIR was registered and the investigation began.
How Was the Accused Nabbed?
Chinu was spotted at a park near the Samaypur Badli Metro station on Saturday. The police reportedly asked him to surrender but instead he fired at them with a pistol. PTI cited the DCP as saying that a bullet hit Chinu on the leg, in retaliatory firing, following which he was arrested.
(With inputs from PTI.)
