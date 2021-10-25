5-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped, Murdered in Gurugram; Police Arrest Neighbour
A man from Bihar, who had lived in the minor's neighbourhood, has been arrested for the crime.
A Dalit girl was allegedly raped and murdered in a village in Haryana's Gurugram on Sunday, 24 October. A 22-year old man from Bihar, who lived in the minor's neighbourhood, has been arrested for the crime, The Indian Express reported.
The accused, a frequent visitor at the five-year-old girl's house, had on Monday morning lured her into accompanying him, on the pretext of taking her out to eat.
The incident of rape and murder was reported to the police at about 12 pm, following which officers had reached the village to arrest the accused.
The alleged perpetrator, during police interrogation, admitted that he had committed the rape in a state of inebriation, police told The Indian Express.
A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the accused under sections 302 (murder) and 376(2)(i) (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
In August, a minor Dalit girl was allegedly raped, killed, and forcibly cremated in Delhi Cantonment’s Old Nangal area.
As per the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, a total of 50,291 cases were registered for crimes against Scheduled Castes (SCs) in 2020, showing an increase of 9.4 percent over 2019 (45,961 cases). A significant increase was witnessed in the states of Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
