4 Men in UP Gang-Rape & Thrash Youth They Met on Grindr, Arrested

Four men were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida for allegedly gang-raping, filming, and blackmailing another man, after befriending him on the dating app Grindr. The four accused also attempted to extort Rs 2 lakh from the survivor while threatening to make the clips viral.

The survivor, a polytechnic diploma holder, was befriended by 20-year-old Gautam from Sikandarabad, who called him to meet at a paying guest facility, The Times of India reported. When the youth reached the place, three other men, too, were present at the spot. They allegedly thrashed and raped him and filmed the incident.

They then forced him to transfer Rs 5,000 via the PhonePe app.