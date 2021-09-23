26 Held for Gang-Rape of 15-Year-Old Girl in Maharashtra's Dombivli
A case has been registered against 33 persons for allegedly raping a teenaged girl in Maharashtra's Thane district.
The accused reportedly raped the 15-year-old girl on multiple occasions, over a period spanning from 29 January to 22 September.
Twenty-four persons have been arrested, and two minors have been detained so far in connection with the case. The police is on the lookout for the remaining accused.
The Manpada police in Dombivli had lodged a case against the alleged perpetrators on Wednesday night, based on the girl's complaint.
The First Information Report (FIR) has been registered under the Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 376(n) (repeated rape), 376(d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age), as well as the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, news agency ANI reported.
"It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district."Dattatray Karale, Additional Commissioner of Police (East region), as quoted by PTI
A special investigation team (SIT) has been instituted to investigate the case.
Leader of Opposition, Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, took to Twitter to condemn the crime.
"Deplorable, Disgusting. Anguished to hear-14 year girl being gang raped by 30 men in Bhopar, Dombivli," he stated.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
