10-Year-Old Girl Raped in Haryana, Video of Crime Uploaded Online
A complaint was registered against 9 people, including 8 minors who shot the crime and uploaded the video online.
A 10-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped in an empty school building in Haryana’s Rewari district. According to a report by NDTV, the incident came to light after a video of it went viral on social media.
The family registered a complaint against nine people, including eight minors who shot the crime and uploaded the video on internet. A case was filed soon after, and the accused were arrested.
The report further states that five out of nine relatives are said to be close relatives of the survivor.
According to the complaint filed by the girl’s family, the incident happened on 24 May, when she was playing outside her house and the accused "kidnapped her". The family filed a complaint on 9 June, police officials told NDTV.
“The accused allegedly took the girl to an empty school building in the village and raped her. The 18-year-old shot the video of the crime while two minors forwarded it to others and made it viral,” they said.
(With inputs from NDTV)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.