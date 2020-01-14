For Those Who Love Winters – These Small Joys Are Super Relatable
It’s no shocker that this winter has been one of the coldest the country has witnessed. BUT there are some who wait all year for sweater weather o come around. These winter- lovers wouldn't trade the small pleasures of winter for anything. Here’s a look at the small joys winter offers:
1.‘Tis the Season to Be in Bed All Day
Sleeping in during the winter is super easy and enjoyable. You’re not sweaty or struggling to fix the air conditioning. And honestly, what could be better than being in bed with layers of fuzzy warm blankets cocooning you?
2. Hot Noodles Warm the Heart and Soul
Not waiting long enough for your noodles to cool before you slurp ‘em is the DREAM.
3. Fashion, But Easy and Comfy
Bring out the jackets and the coats, the scarves and the berets! Waking up in the morning is a tough task, but not having to iron your clothes makes things a little smoother!
4. Shower Until the Geyser Runs Out of Hot Water
Everyone says how much they hate bathing during the winters but as soon as you get into a steamy shower it’s hard to get out. FACT.
5.Gobbling Up Halwa With Chai
Keeping your winter belly happy with methi ke paranthe and gajar ka halwa is only fair...
6.Snuggling Is So Much Better During Winter
Taking a nap with your pet on a cold winter’s afternoon is a time well spent!
7. Gross But Weirdly Satisfying...
Now now, you can’t deny how good it feels to do your business on a warm toilet seat especially when it’s freezing outside.
And with winter bidding us adieu soon, these joys will surely be missed! So don’t forget to enjoy what makes you happy in the winter before spring beckons.
