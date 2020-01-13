Desi Superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ Faced The NRC Question in the 90’s
We’ve got some bad news for you folks, looks like our friendly neighbourhood superhero ‘Shaktimaan’ is the latest personality to get caught up in the contentious debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
For all those who’ve grown up watching Shaktiman, you’d know that he was India’s ‘Mr Righteous’. He was always ushering in justice, fighting crime by being the vigilante that everyone looked up to. But, as it turns out, even those who nab wrongdoers must first be able to establish their citizenship status.
A small clip from the show – bearing an uncanny resemblance to the current debates around CAA and NRC – reveals how despite Shaktimaan’s good intentions, of wanting to help the city and its people, the police seem to take a keener interest in his ‘birth certificate’.
In the clip, two constables are seen questioning Shaktimaan about which country he comes from, which school he went to and whether or not he has a voter ID card, just moments after Shaktimaan helped them nab two criminals who were robbing a bank – A bank guys!
What is also amusing is that the constables released the criminals WITH the stolen money! So, basically, instead of catching the goons, the police chose to harass Shaktimaan about his citizenship. That sounds oddly familiar, now doesn't it?
Twitter users also shared the clip with their ever so funny commentary on it!
If Shaktimaan couldn't make the cut, then one wonders, who will? He’s LITERALLY a superhero.