For Children in India, The Monsters Under the Bed Are Kaafi Real

Over a year and a half later, the COVID-19 pandemic has contributed significantly to the already dismal statistics relating to nutrition, mortality, and education among children in India.

In the educational sphere, primary and upper primary schools have been closed in India for more than 500 months, with a recent survey of nearly 1,362 schoolchildren (Classes 1 to 8) in underprivileged households indicating that the closure has drastically brought down the literacy rate among students.

This is certainly worse in Dalit and Adivasi households.