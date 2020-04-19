Evolution of Self During COVID-19 Lockdown – An Honest Assessment
The lockdown was inevitable. And many of us decided to use this time to knock off things from our ‘To Do’ list. You know the things that we always said we’d do if we ever had the time. But if you are anything like us, then the charm of doing some of the planned things may have faded. Here’s how we have started to feel about a few things that started off so well.
Marie Kondo is everyone’s spirit animal at some point in their lives. But around day ‘this is never going to end’ of the lockdown, she stopped sparking joy for us. Why tidy up every day, when you can simply ignore the mess?
The lockdown was supposed to serve as a good time to introspect, give ourselves some much-needed me-time, enjoy some self-growth and find our higher purpose. Some of us, though, may have taken it to a new level. Our higher self now realises we are just tiny atoms in the universe and completely insignificant. Not the realisation we were going for, TBH.
The introverts embraced this lockdown wholeheartedly. They happily shared tips from their experiences with those who were having a difficult time not meeting friends and socialising. But some introverts (including the artist behind these illustrations) are having second thoughts about their chosen style of life.
Flowers and plants are always nice. They can also be quite therapeutic during hard times. Of course, for all that, they need to be regularly watered and be alive.
Even if you didn’t really feel like cooking, you couldn’t help but rise to all the social media cooking challenges, be it whipping Dalgona coffee or baking banana bread or just sharing the day’s menu on the WhatsApp groups. But for many of us, the cooking fatigue has set in and we are happy eating instant noodles three times a day now.
We just have to ask – on which day of the 40-day fitness challenge did you decide it wasn’t for you? Day 2 for us.
And the list of shows, movies that you planned to catch up on, how’s that coming along? We’ve realised we are also quite excited and not at all ashamed of watching all the re-runs of the old shows on Doordarshan. Watch some of them for their psychedelic VFX, if nothing else.
We just want to end by saying, it’s absolutely okay if you haven’t been able to do things you wanted to, during this lockdown. These are difficult times and we are all trying our best to cope. So, feel free to kick out that To Do list if you so please. It’s a pandemic, not a self-improvement boot camp.
We'll get through this!
