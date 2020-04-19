Evolution of Self During COVID-19 Lockdown – An Honest Assessment

The lockdown was inevitable. And many of us decided to use this time to knock off things from our ‘To Do’ list. You know the things that we always said we’d do if we ever had the time. But if you are anything like us, then the charm of doing some of the planned things may have faded. Here’s how we have started to feel about a few things that started off so well.

Marie Kondo is everyone’s spirit animal at some point in their lives. But around day ‘this is never going to end’ of the lockdown, she stopped sparking joy for us. Why tidy up every day, when you can simply ignore the mess?