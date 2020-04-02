Watch: Fighting Coronavirus with a Song from Shillong

'Corona Stop' is an informative music video around the coronavirus outbreak. It's an initiative by the government of Meghalaya.

The song was written and composed by Kit Shangpliang of Summersalt, one of Meghalaya's most popular bands. It also features the Aroha Junior Choir.

The song and the music video was produced in a record time of 3 days by director Kamki Diengdoh and his team at State of the Mind productions.