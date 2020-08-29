Genelia D’Souza Recovers From COVID, Says She Has Tested Negative
D’Souza wrote that she had tested positive for coronavirus three weeks ago.
Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza on Saturday, 29 August, announced on social media that she has recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative. Confirming that she had tested coronavirus positive three weeks ago, the ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress on her Instagram wrote:
“I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god's grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with.”
“I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love that’s true strength and it’s all one needs. Test early, eat healthy, stay fit- the only way to fight this monster,” Genelia said in a statement.
D’Souza also mentioned that no amount of FaceTime and digital immersion can kill the evil of loneliness.
