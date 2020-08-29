Genelia D’Souza Recovers From COVID, Says She Has Tested Negative

Bollywood actor Genelia D’Souza on Saturday, 29 August, announced on social media that she has recovered from COVID-19 and has tested negative. Confirming that she had tested coronavirus positive three weeks ago, the ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na' actress on her Instagram wrote:

“I was tested COVID positive three weeks ago. I was asymptomatic for last 21 days. With god's grace I tested negative today. As much as I count my blessings that my battle with this disease has been much easier but at the same time I must admit that these 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging for me to deal with.”