We Turned These ‘Karan Arjun’ Lines Into Relatable AF Memes
Can you believe that it’s been 25 years since “Karan Arjun aayenge?” Yeah, that’s right! Nobody can ever forget Rakhee screaming the aforementioned line through the first half of the movie. Other than bringing together the iconic pairing of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, the film has acted as fodder for meme-makers for many years.
So, paying homage to unforgettable lines from the movie, we bring you ten memes that will make you chuckle... and relive the film if you’ve watched it.
1. If you have unwavering faith that your taxi driver will show up, you’re definitely Rakhee.
2. When life throws you a lemon cake instead of the lemons you expected...
3. This one is for those who love to spill the beans!
4. Money? Who needs money? RIGHT...
5. When they ask you to Paytm even the change...
6. Why fight when you know you’re right anyway, haina?
7. Revising fourteen times hardly made a difference...
8. Honestly, you should be thanking your single friend right now. Call them and thank them. NOW.
9. Anywhere but there. Literally, ANYWHERE.
10. Sigh of relief *phew*
