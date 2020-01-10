We Turned These ‘Karan Arjun’ Lines Into Relatable AF Memes
‘Karan Arjun’ completes 25 years.
‘Karan Arjun’ completes 25 years.(Photo: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

We Turned These ‘Karan Arjun’ Lines Into Relatable AF Memes

Yagya Sachdeva
Bollywood +

Can you believe that it’s been 25 years since “Karan Arjun aayenge?” Yeah, that’s right! Nobody can ever forget Rakhee screaming the aforementioned line through the first half of the movie. Other than bringing together the iconic pairing of Salman and Shah Rukh Khan, the film has acted as fodder for meme-makers for many years.

So, paying homage to unforgettable lines from the movie, we bring you ten memes that will make you chuckle... and relive the film if you’ve watched it.

1. If you have unwavering faith that your taxi driver will show up, you’re definitely Rakhee.

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)
Loading...

2. When life throws you a lemon cake instead of the lemons you expected...

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

3. This one is for those who love to spill the beans!

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

4. Money? Who needs money? RIGHT...

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

5. When they ask you to Paytm even the change...

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

6. Why fight when you know you’re right anyway, haina?

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

7. Revising fourteen times hardly made a difference...

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

8. Honestly, you should be thanking your single friend right now. Call them and thank them. NOW.

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

9. Anywhere but there. Literally, ANYWHERE.

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

10. Sigh of relief *phew*

(Image: The Quint/Yagya Sachdeva)

Also Read : Are You an Adarsh University Student In the Time of Protests?

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Bollywood + section for more stories.

    Loading...