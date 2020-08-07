Dear Soldier, I Admire Your Indomitable Spirit
Yashika Kashyap sends her sandesh to a soldier
Dear Soldier,
To the brave hero reading this, thank you. Thank you so much for facing all the hardships that might have been inflicted upon us if you weren't there. Thank you for your indomitable spirit and for displaying courage like real heroes. You are our inspiration. I congratulate you for being the backbone of this nation and for keeping the foundation of this nation strong. On behalf of the citizens of this nation , I will keep praying for your well being each time you fight in the battlefield.
We salute you! Stay strong just the way you are.
Warm regards,
Yashika Kashyap
