Dear Soldier, Your Love and Loyalty Know No Bounds

Dear Soldier,

No words will ever suffice to thank you for your service. We are all indebted to you. The sacrifices you make and the courage you display are the reasons for the safety and comfort of the citizens. As we fight our daily routine battles, you prioritise fighting in the battlefield. We all love and respect our country, but your love and respect know no bounds as a loyal soldier to the nation.

We cannot possibly match your devotion, but we can wish you good health, prosperity and the best in life. May God keep you, your family, friends and well-wishers safe and sound.

Thank you. Happy Independence Day.

Jai Hind!

With regards,

Nivya PC

Kochi, Kerala