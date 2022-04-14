Russia Destroyed Sumy but Now Shops Are Open – Hoping for Normalcy to Return

Producer: Varsha Rani

I am a professor at Sumy State University, Ukraine and and things in my country have been very different from how they were before. The last few months were filled with anger and despair.

I have been in Sumy for the last 1.5 months. I did not go anywhere. The city of Sumy is located very close to the Russian border. The Russian troops were here on the very first day, but they did not stay here and went closer to Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine.