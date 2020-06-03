After reading and watching the impact of Cyclone Amphan that made landfall in West Bengal on 20 May, the news of Cyclone Nisarga, the first to strike near Mumbai in over 100 years, gave me the chills.I’m 14 years old and I have seen heavy rainfall in Mumbai, but cyclone was something which I only watched on TV.A night before the Cyclone Nisarga was to hit the city, it was raining continuously. We were all prepared for the worst. We even charged all our mobile phones, parked our car at a higher level because water-clogging is pretty common in Mumbai and didn’t want any trees to fall on it.I woke up in the morning around 9 am and there no sign of any cyclone. Everything seemed normal – I attended my online classes, my parents were doing the daily chores.Week After Cyclone Amphan, Kolkata is Crawling Back to NormalcyAround noon, the dark clouds were conquering the Mumbai sky and a little bit of rain started to pour and wind started to blow. Again, this seemed as a normal sight for Mumbai.At around 2.30 pm, electricity went and there was no TV signal. I have been charging my phone with my laptop. We have the gas pipeline connection so hopefully, cooking meals won’t be a problem.I wasn’t scared because Mumbai has faced heavy rains before too but I was definitely relieved that it wasn’t like Cyclone Amphan. Till now there is no electricity at home, and I don’t know when it would come but candle-light dinner seems like a perfect plan as of now.(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.