Dear India, Many Like Me Will Defend And Fight For You
Dear India,
For this Republic Day, I wish that your essence remains the same. I wish that your beauty remains the same. I know the situation in our country is not fine, but believe me, there are many like me who will defend and fight for you.
Promise us, though, that you will continue to remain diverse and united and, trust me, nobody can break you.
Also, don’t get too stressed, we are one. It doesn’t matter if we are from different caste, creed or religion, we are one.
With love,
Lakshna
