Dear India, I Feel I’m Unable to Defend You Anymore

While growing up, I noticed that your diversity actually divided your people. It’s strange that some people disliked each other based on their origin, facial features, language and skin colour. But I prayed and hoped that we would grow out of this. Now, I slowly feel that I am unable to defend you.

I fail to understand how am I supposed to admire you, when you decide to impose the national anthem on people in cinema halls. How can you think a temple or mosque is the most important issue that needs to be discussed? Why are you so fragile that anyone could threatened you with a book, a movie, a slogan or a slightly non-conforming views?

Let's be strong, let’s be better versions of ourselves. You and me both.

Yours,

Citizen