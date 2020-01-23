Dear India, I Feel I’m Unable to Defend You Anymore
Dear India,
A very happy Republic Day to you in advance.
Since childhood, I considered myself to be a true patriot, maybe it was because many of my extended family members served in the Armed Forces. Or maybe it was my affection and admiration for you. This admiration grew even further more when I sang the national anthem in school.
While growing up, I noticed that your diversity actually divided your people. It’s strange that some people disliked each other based on their origin, facial features, language and skin colour. But I prayed and hoped that we would grow out of this. Now, I slowly feel that I am unable to defend you.
I fail to understand how am I supposed to admire you, when you decide to impose the national anthem on people in cinema halls. How can you think a temple or mosque is the most important issue that needs to be discussed? Why are you so fragile that anyone could threatened you with a book, a movie, a slogan or a slightly non-conforming views?
Let's be strong, let’s be better versions of ourselves. You and me both.
Yours,
Citizen
