‘Won’t Allow Interfaith Couple to Stay’: Indore Hotel Denies Room

The manager refused to provide us with any solution or refund at that moment. He asked us to leave the hotel in the middle of the night. I was furious at this kind of behaviour.

The very next day, on 1 March, I called up the OYO customer care number. OYO assured me that they would raise a complaint and find a solution. However, I was merely given a refund, there was no formal apology or assurance of strict action.

I just want to make people aware that no law in India should discriminate against you on the basis of your religion. What happened with me should not happen with anyone else. Please be aware about your rights and nobody has the right to behave this way with anyone.