My Mom, Widow of Freedom Fighter, Ill-Treated Before Death at Hosp

“Ms Suraiya Begum, age 84, was admitted to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute on 29 October 2020 under the critical care team. At the time of admission, the attendant of the patient did not disclose that patient is wife of a freedom fighter and no document was presented for any such medical entitlements. The attendants submitted an undertaking to pay the bill by cash at the time of admission.

We would like to further clarify that as per ICU protocols, the attendants were allowed meet the patients within permissible visiting hours. After six days of admission, on 4 November, the family presented a document issued by GNCT dated 3 November 2020. On presentation of the said document, the family was assured to provide payment facility as per GNCT guidelines.

Despite efforts of our doctors, we lost Ms Suraiya Begum on 7 November. We would like to state that the patient was treated as per standard medical protocol and no harassment/misbehavior was done by any of the hospital staff at any point of time.”