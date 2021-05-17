Cyclone Tauktae: ‘Slamming Doors, Windows Woke Me Up at 1 am’

Bracing for another tough week ahead, I slept early on Sunday night at around 10 pm. I woke up to the din of slamming doors and windows. I quickly grabbed my phone from the bedside table to check the time. It was around 1 am.

Strong winds were blowing, slamming the doors and windows of each and every apartment in my society in Navi Mumbai’s Ulwe. I quickly got up to shut the doors and windows of my apartment. With the scary sound of the raging winds, I couldn’t sleep the whole night.