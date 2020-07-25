‘Due to RWA’s Apathy, I Couldn’t Be With My Pregnant Daughter’

The health risk associated with COVID-19 is not the only threat we face. The apathy and high-handedness exhibited by some in positions of power, has been tougher to come to terms with. Recently, my own experience has only intensified my belief.

My husband and I were to return and settle down in India in June, after having lived in the UAE for the past 30 years. My daughter was expecting her first child, so we planned to come down to Manipal, where she was working as a surgeon.

In March, when flights to India were cancelled, we were forced to re-evaluate our plans, while my daughter headed to Bengaluru to join her husband and his family.