Watch This Fun Coronavirus Song to Get Your Spirits Up
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj
Loading...
I, along with Sudhir and Bharat, came up with this coronavirus song just to lift the spirits of the people amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
We want the people to understand that there is no need to panic and we all have to fight coronavirus together by staying at home. We must strictly follow the WHO guidelines to ensure that we break the chain.
We can fight coronavirus if we are together. We need to help the government, the authorities in this battle.
Hope this song will cheer you up in these tough times.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)