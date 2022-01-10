ADVERTISEMENT

World Hindi Day 2022: Date, History, Wishes and Quotes

World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 10 January.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Here's everything you need to know about&nbsp;World Hindi Day</p></div>
World Hindi Day is celebrated every year on 10 January. The day is celebrated to promote Hindi around the world.

It is also observed because Hindi is one of the most spoken languages ​​in the world.

First World Hindi Day was celebrated in the year 2006. It is usually confused with Hindi Diwas which is celebrated on 14 September every year.

World Hindi Day: History

In 2006, the Government of India declared 10 January as World Hindi Day. The date was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of first World Hindi Conference which was organized on 10 January 1975 in Nagpur. Since then, World Hindi Conferences have been organized in many places like Port Louis, Spain, London, New York, Johannesburg.

World Hindi Day: Wishes and Quotes

  • Let's promote the beautiful language Hindi on the occasion Hindi Day. Wish you a very happy World Hindi Day!

  • Hindi is one of the many great languages of India and we should be proud of it. Happy World Hindi Day!

  • World Hindi Day ki aap sabko shubhkaamnayen

  • Many people around the world speak Hindi proudly! Happy World Hindi Day!

  • Hindi has grown to become an international language. Happy World Hindi Day!

  • Hindi is one of the most spoken languages in the world. Happy World Hindi Day!

