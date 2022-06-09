ADVERTISEMENT

World Accreditation Day 2022: Date, Theme, Poster, and Meaning of Accreditation

World Accreditation Day 2022: This day is observed on 9 June every year.

Raajwrita Dutta
Lifestyle
The World Accreditation Day is a global initiative that was established by International Laboratory Accreditation Cooperation (ILAC) and the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) to promote the importance of accreditation. This day is celebrated every year on 9 June, and similarly, the World Accreditation Day 2022 will be observed on Thursday, 9 June 2022. The International Accreditation Forum, Inc. (IAF) is a world organisation that started recognising 9 June as World Accreditation Day.

The main aim to celebrate this day is to promote the value of the conformity assessment activities. Every year the day is celebrated with a different theme. As we will celebrate World Accreditation Day 2022 on Thursday, it is important to know the meaning of accreditation and the theme for this year.

Here are some World Accreditation Day details that we need to know as we celebrate this important day tomorrow:

World Accreditation Day 2022 Theme

The theme for World Accreditation Day 2022 is Sustainability in Economic Growth and the Environment. It puts focus on how accreditation supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15.

The World Accreditation Day 2022 theme is decided officially and the day will be observed, keeping in mind the theme.

World Accreditation Day 2022: Meaning of Accreditation

Accreditation is an important ingredient that promotes competitiveness, access to new markets, productivity improvement, innovation of new products and environmental protection.

It also makes sure that productivity improvement, innovation, and efficient infrastructure should help in the growth of a country.

World Accreditation Day 2022 Posters

Let's take a look at a few World Accreditation Day 2022 posters that you can share:

World Accreditation Day 2022 posters.

(Photo: ilac.org)

World Accreditation Day 2022 theme.

(Photo: iaf.nu)

