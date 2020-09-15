Three Celebs Share How They Kept Lockdown Blues At Bay

#1 Working through social media : Stutee now has a newfound respect for social media and technology as it helped her carry on with her work smoothly even during the lockdown. “I could never imagine that I’d be hosting my radio show from home but my phone was such a big help." she says. She was doing Insta Lives, Zoom calls and even panels with stars and celebrities from her phone. “They too were forthcoming given that they were feeling equally trapped. Overall, it was a win-win situation for all.”

#2 Meditation: The past few months gave Stutee the chance to make time for things and people that hadn't been able to give much time to. She took to practising meditation regularly that helped her deal with anxiety. She was also able to spend quality time with parents.

#3 Binge-watching great content: Watching films and shows is part of her job, but because of her busy schedule she would only watch latest releases. However, that changed in the lockdown. “With time on hand I finally managed to catch up on so many classics that I had missed or revisited films I love, not limiting myself to regular Bollywood fare. Discovering cinematic gems helped rekindle my love for what I do,” Stutee says.

#4 Catch up on reading: Over time, Stutee’s reading habit had taken a backseat and she wasn’t really happy about it. She was finally able to update her reading list during the lockdown.

#5 Honed her cooking skills: “When nothing seems in control and eating out also isn’t an option, cooking is therapeutic to say the least. Not to mention it helped make my Insta stories pretty and appetising.” While she may not have made banana bread yet or might have missed the dalgona coffee trend, but she’s definitely all set to show off her newly-honed skills for a post-corona party.

While the lockdown certainly ended up redefining the concept of ‘normal’ for all of us, it also taught us a lot. It helped us rediscover lost passions and even find new ways of doing everything.

