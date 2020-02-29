Bank Holidays in March 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here
Bank Holidays in March 2020 in India. This is a list of all bank holidays, provided state-wise for the month of March 2020.
The month of March is starting with a Sunday this year. Festivals like Holi, Yaosang, Ugadi or Gudi Padwa are falling in this month. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Therefore, it is recommended that people having important work in their respective banks should complete it beforehand, as the banks will be closed more than half the month. To check out the holidays in the month of March, check the state-wise list given below:

Bank Holiday State-Wise List For March 2020

DateDayHoliday DescriptionApplicable in states
01-Mar-20SundaySunday holidayAll states
05-Mar-20ThursdayPanchayati Raj DiwasOdisha
06-Mar-20FridayChapchar KutMizoram
08-Mar-20SundaySunday HolidayAll States
09-Mar-20MondayHazrat Ali birthdayUttar Pradesh
10 March 2020 TuesdayDoljatraOdisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam
10 March 2020 TuesdayHoli Second day of YaosangHoli in many states and second day of Yaosang in Manipur
14-Mar-20SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll states
15-Mar-20SundaySunday HolidayAll States
22-Mar-20SundaySunday HolidayAll States
23 March 2020 MondayBhagat Singh Martyrdom DayHaryana
25-Mar-20WednesdayUgadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Beginning of NavratraUgadi in Karnataka and Andhra PradeshGudi Padwa in MaharashtraSajibu Nongmapanba in ManipurBeginning of Navratra in Jammu and Kashmir
26-Mar-20ThursdayCheti ChandGujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
27-Mar-20FridaySarhulJharkhand
28 March 2020 SaturdaySecond SaturdayAll States
29-Mar-20SundaySunday holidayAll States

Apart from the festivals falling in the month, banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. So far this year, a strike has been called every month and the same is likely to continue in the month of March as well.

Banks will be closed for 15 days in the month of March including all the festivals and holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, including the bank strike, the bank holidays will increase to three more days, making it a total of 18 holidays.

