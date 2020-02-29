Bank Holidays in March 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here
The month of March is starting with a Sunday this year. Festivals like Holi, Yaosang, Ugadi or Gudi Padwa are falling in this month. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.
Therefore, it is recommended that people having important work in their respective banks should complete it beforehand, as the banks will be closed more than half the month. To check out the holidays in the month of March, check the state-wise list given below:
Bank Holiday State-Wise List For March 2020
|Date
|Day
|Holiday Description
|Applicable in states
|01-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday holiday
|All states
|05-Mar-20
|Thursday
|Panchayati Raj Diwas
|Odisha
|06-Mar-20
|Friday
|Chapchar Kut
|Mizoram
|08-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|09-Mar-20
|Monday
|Hazrat Ali birthday
|Uttar Pradesh
|10 March 2020
|Tuesday
|Doljatra
|Odisha, West Bengal, Tripura and Assam
|10 March 2020
|Tuesday
|Holi Second day of Yaosang
|Holi in many states and second day of Yaosang in Manipur
|14-Mar-20
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All states
|15-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|22-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday Holiday
|All States
|23 March 2020
|Monday
|Bhagat Singh Martyrdom Day
|Haryana
|25-Mar-20
|Wednesday
|Ugadi/Gudi Padwa/Sajibu Nongmapanba/Beginning of Navratra
|Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra PradeshGudi Padwa in MaharashtraSajibu Nongmapanba in ManipurBeginning of Navratra in Jammu and Kashmir
|26-Mar-20
|Thursday
|Cheti Chand
|Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand
|27-Mar-20
|Friday
|Sarhul
|Jharkhand
|28 March 2020
|Saturday
|Second Saturday
|All States
|29-Mar-20
|Sunday
|Sunday holiday
|All States
Apart from the festivals falling in the month, banks may remain shut for three more days due to the bank strike, which might be called by the bank employees over a salary hike demand. So far this year, a strike has been called every month and the same is likely to continue in the month of March as well.
Banks will be closed for 15 days in the month of March including all the festivals and holidays on second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays. However, including the bank strike, the bank holidays will increase to three more days, making it a total of 18 holidays.
