Bank Holidays in March 2020: Check State-Wise Holiday List Here

The month of March is starting with a Sunday this year. Festivals like Holi, Yaosang, Ugadi or Gudi Padwa are falling in this month. Apart from the festivals, second and fourth Saturday and Sunday are also declared as holidays in every bank, including SBI, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank.

Therefore, it is recommended that people having important work in their respective banks should complete it beforehand, as the banks will be closed more than half the month. To check out the holidays in the month of March, check the state-wise list given below: