Sharad Purnima 2020: Significance and Wishes and Greetings 

Sharad Purnima is one of the most important Purnimas in the Hindu calendar where the moon is resplendent in all its sixteen phases. This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 30 October.

Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Guajar. In many parts of the country, Sharad Purnima is also celebrated as the harvest festival by the farmers.

Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on Sharad Purnima for blessings of prosperity and abundance. In some parts, it also marks as the start of the harvest festival, signalling the end of the monsoon season.

According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima in the Brij region and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas with his Gopis on this day.