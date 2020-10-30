Sharad Purnima 2020: Significance and Wishes and Greetings
This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 30 October.
Sharad Purnima is one of the most important Purnimas in the Hindu calendar where the moon is resplendent in all its sixteen phases. This year, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on Friday, 30 October.
Sharad Purnima is also known as Kojagori Purnima, Kojagara or Kojagiri Purnima and Kumar Purnima. In Guajar. In many parts of the country, Sharad Purnima is also celebrated as the harvest festival by the farmers.
Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on Sharad Purnima for blessings of prosperity and abundance. In some parts, it also marks as the start of the harvest festival, signalling the end of the monsoon season.
According to the Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima in the Brij region and it is believed that Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas with his Gopis on this day.
Sharad Purnima 2020: Wishes,Greetings and Messages
- On the night Shardad Purnima 2020, Goddess Laxmi will come and will ask you Kojagiri and will give you blessings and property to you and your family.
- May On This Purnima Night All The Blessings Of Moon Showers Upon You! Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2020
- Happy Sharad Purnima! Hope this auspicious festival brings happiness and merriment to all of you, may Goddess Lakshmi bless with good fortune and happiness!
- May the Moon bless you today and make your mind peaceful, shower you with happiness. Happy Sharad Purnima!
- May on this Poornima night all the blessings of moon showers upon you! Happy Kojagiri Purnima.
- May on this Purnima night, all the blessings of the moon and Goddess Lakshmi shower upon you! Happy Sharad Purnima!!
