Ramzan 2020: Longest and Shortest Fasting Times Around the World
The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.
Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.
Because the sun rises and sets a little earlier (or a little later) each day, fasting hours in Ramadan also change by a few minutes throughout the month.
Last year, the minimum duration of the fast was 11 hours but went up to 20 hours, depending on the location. And this year, similar durations will be seen.
By the end of the month, each day will be a little longer than at the beginning in some countries and shorter in others.
Below are estimates of the number of fasting hours in cities around the world. Actual fasting hours and times will vary by day:
|Country
|Fasting Time(in hours)
|Nuuk, Greenland
|20
|Oslo, Norway
|20
|Helsinki, Finland
|20
|Stockholm, Sweden
|19
|Berlin, Germany
|19
|Ottawa, Canada
|17
|Copenhagen, Denmark
|18.5
|Warsaw, Poland
|18.5
|London, UK
|18.5
|Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan
|18.5
|Brussels, Belgium
|18
|Zurich, Switzerland
|18
|Bucharest, Romania
|17.5
|Moscow, Russia
|17
|Paris, France
|17
|Rome, Italy
|17
|Kabul, Afghanistan
|17
|Madrid, Spain
|16.5
|Lisbon, Portugal
|16.5
|Athens, Greece
|16.5
|Beijing, China
|16.5
|Washington, DC, US
|16
|Pyongyang, North Korea
|16.5
|Ankara, Turkey
|16.5
|Tokyo, Japan
|16
|Rabat, Morocco
|16
|Islamabad, Pakistan
|16
|Tehran, Iran
|16
|Baghdad, Iraq
|16
|Beirut, Lebanon
|16
|Damascus, Syria
|16
|Cairo, Egypt
|15.5
|Jerusalem
|15.5
|Kuwait City, Kuwait
|15.5
|Gaza City, Palestine
|15.5
|New Delhi, India
|15
|Hong Kong
|15
|Dhaka, Bangladesh
|15
|Muscat, Oman
|15
|Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
|15
|Doha, Qatar
|15
|Dubai, UAE
|15
|Khartoum, Sudan
|14.5
|Aden, Yemen
|14
|Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
|14
|Colombo, Sri Lanka
|14
|Bangkok, Thailand: 14 hours
|14
|Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|13.5
|Singapore
|13.5
|Luanda, Angolo
|13
|Jakarta, Indonesia
|13
|Nairobi, Kenya
|13
|Brasilia, Brazil
|12.5
|Harare, Zimbabwa
|12.5
|Pretoria, South Africa
|12
|Wellington, New Zealand
|11.5
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|11.5
|Cape Town, South Africa
|11.5
|Canberra, Australia
|11.5
|Santiago, Chile
|11.5
(With inputs from Aljazeera)
