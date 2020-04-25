Ramzan 2020: Longest and Shortest Fasting Times Around the World
Remember, Ramzan is much more than fasting for a few hours a day. Follow social distancing this Ramzan, dear Muslims. Image used for representation.
Remember, Ramzan is much more than fasting for a few hours a day. Follow social distancing this Ramzan, dear Muslims. Image used for representation.

The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.

Because the sun rises and sets a little earlier (or a little later) each day, fasting hours in Ramadan also change by a few minutes throughout the month.

Ramzan 2020 Sehri and Iftar Timetable

Last year, the minimum duration of the fast was 11 hours but went up to 20 hours, depending on the location. And this year, similar durations will be seen.

By the end of the month, each day will be a little longer than at the beginning in some countries and shorter in others.

Below are estimates of the number of fasting hours in cities around the world. Actual fasting hours and times will vary by day:

CountryFasting Time(in hours)
Nuuk, Greenland20
Oslo, Norway20
Helsinki, Finland20
Stockholm, Sweden19
Berlin, Germany19
Ottawa, Canada17
Copenhagen, Denmark18.5
Warsaw, Poland18.5
London, UK18.5
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan18.5
Brussels, Belgium18
Zurich, Switzerland18
Bucharest, Romania17.5
Moscow, Russia17
Paris, France17
Rome, Italy17
Kabul, Afghanistan17
Madrid, Spain16.5
Lisbon, Portugal16.5
Athens, Greece16.5
Beijing, China16.5
Washington, DC, US16
Pyongyang, North Korea16.5
Ankara, Turkey16.5
Tokyo, Japan16
Rabat, Morocco16
Islamabad, Pakistan16
Tehran, Iran16
Baghdad, Iraq16
Beirut, Lebanon16
Damascus, Syria16
Cairo, Egypt15.5
Jerusalem15.5
Kuwait City, Kuwait15.5
Gaza City, Palestine15.5
New Delhi, India15
Hong Kong15
Dhaka, Bangladesh15
Muscat, Oman15
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia15
Doha, Qatar15
Dubai, UAE15
Khartoum, Sudan14.5
Aden, Yemen14
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia14
Colombo, Sri Lanka14
Bangkok, Thailand: 14 hours14
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia13.5
Singapore13.5
Luanda, Angolo13
Jakarta, Indonesia13
Nairobi, Kenya13
Brasilia, Brazil12.5
Harare, Zimbabwa12.5
Pretoria, South Africa12
Wellington, New Zealand11.5
Buenos Aires, Argentina11.5
Cape Town, South Africa11.5
Canberra, Australia11.5
Santiago, Chile11.5

(With inputs from Aljazeera)

