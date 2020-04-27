The holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan has begun. It is of great significance for the Islamic community across the world. Ramzan, which lasts a whole moon cycle, is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.Muslims all over the world keep Roza, a holy fast from sunrise till sunset. They eat a meal early in the morning called “Sehri” and conclude their fast with “Iftar”, an evening meal.Muslims keep Roza during the month of Ramadan, commemorating the first revelation of the Holy Quran to Prophet Muhammad (and hence to mankind).The worshippers are not allowed to eat or drink anything throughout the day.Daily Sehri and Iftar Time in Dubai, UAEDaily Sehri and Iftar Time in Dhaka, BangladeshDaily Sehri and Iftar Time in Islamabad, PakistanDaily Sehri and Iftar Time in Riyadh, Saudi ArabiaDaily Sehri and Iftar Time Time During Ramadan in Doha, QatarDaily Sehri and Iftar Time in Colombo, Sri Lanka We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.)