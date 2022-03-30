Rajasthan Day 2022: Significance, Wishes and Messages

Rajasthan Day is celebrated on 30 March every year. It is the foundation day of Rajasthan and marks the formation of the state.

Rajasthan is the largest state in India by area and the second-largest state by population. It was on 30 March 1949 that a state called Rajputana came into existence.

Rajasthan was a name given by the British. Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the state after the unification of the princely states on 18 April 1948.

Modern Rajputana comprised of 19 erstwhile princely states, two chiefships, and the British district of Ajmer-Merwara. Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Mewar, Alwar, and Jaipur are a few significant princely states.

A celebratory event is organized every year by the state government in the Albert Hall of Jaipur to celebrate this day. People participate in cultural music, folk dance, and other activities on this day.