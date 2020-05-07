Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2020: Inspirational Quotes & Messages

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti or Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural celebration in remembrance of the Nobel Laureate and the “Bard of Bengal” on his birth anniversary. It is celebrated annually and globally on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh.

As per the Bengali year, he was born in the year 1268, and as per the Gregorian calendar, he was born in 1861 AD. Tagore is widely known for authoring the Indian national anthem and Gitanjali, which made him the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature.

Celebrating his 159th birthday anniversary on Thursday, 7 May, here are some of his inspiring quotes that celebrate the genius: