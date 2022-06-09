Nirjala Ekadashi 2022: Wishes, Date, Muhurat and Significance

"Worship Lord Vishnu on the Holy Day of Nirjala Ekadashi and get rid of all your past sins. Lord Vishnu might forgive all your past sins and bless everyone with success, happiness, and prosperity."

"On the holy day of Nirjala Ekadashi, may all your problems get transformed into beautiful opportunities and a path of success with the blessings of Lord Vishnu."

"May Lord Vishnu bless you with the strength to do the right things and write off all your bad karmas with your good actions. Best wishes on Nirjala Ekadashi 2022."

"On this pious day, we wish that Lord Vishnu accepts everyone's prayers and helps us get rid of all our sins. Wishing you a very Happy Nirjala Ekadashi."

" May the fast on this day remind you of the things you are thankful for and gives you the strength to achieve everything you wish for. Happy Nirjala Ekadashi."