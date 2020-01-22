10th National Voters Day Theme, History and Significance

National Voters Day is celebrated across the country on 25 January every year. The sole purpose of this day is to make people aware of their voting rights and to attract more people – mostly the newly eligible younger generation, to vote and contribute to the electoral political process.

Earlier, the minimum age to vote was 21 years, which was lowered to 18 years, when the 61st amendment bill was passed in the year 1988. This year, National Voters Day is celebrated for the 10th time in the country.