10th National Voters Day Theme, History and Significance
National Voters Day is celebrated across the country on 25 January every year. The sole purpose of this day is to make people aware of their voting rights and to attract more people – mostly the newly eligible younger generation, to vote and contribute to the electoral political process.
Earlier, the minimum age to vote was 21 years, which was lowered to 18 years, when the 61st amendment bill was passed in the year 1988. This year, National Voters Day is celebrated for the 10th time in the country.
National Voters Day History
The Election Commission of India was founded on 25 January in the year 1950. In the year 2011, a Union Cabinet meeting was held which was chaired by then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. In this meeting, a Law Ministry proposal was approved regarding National Voters Day – hence, the first time this day was observed was in the year 2011.
National Voters Day Significance
Arguably, several people over the legal age of voting in the country are not even aware of their voting rights, impeded by lack of education. This day is celebrated, therefore, with the motive of spreading awareness among people, about voting to select a representative from a political party – who can then fulfill their needs and help in the development of a particular area.
India, being a democratic country, provides the right to vote to every citizen. This day signifies the importance of exercising the right to elect one’s representative.
National Voters Day 2020 Theme
To promote the electoral process among newly eligible young voters, the theme for National Voters Day this year is ‘Electoral Literacy for Stronger Democracy’. According to an official circular released by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, National Voters Day will be observed to spread democratic values by organising debates, declamations, mock polls, drawing and quiz competitions in various schools. Election Commission has also requested all the staff to take a pledge on National Voters Day around 11 am.
National Voters Day Celebration
Every year in New Delhi, the capital of India, National Voters Day is celebrated with an event that is marked by the presence of the President of India, who is the chief guest. After a welcome speech, the celebration of the day commences, followed by various events – including cultural dances, songs, plays, drawing competitions, etc., based on this year’s National Voters Day theme.
In the year 2019, President Ram Nath Kovind was invited as the chief guest for the National Voters Day event organised by the Election Commission of India. He was accompanied by Chief Election Commissioners and senior officials from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kazakhstan, Maldives, Russia and Sri Lanka.
