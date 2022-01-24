National Girl Child Day 2022: Quotes, Theme, History, and Significance
National Girl Child Day is an initiative of the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
National Girl Child Day is celebrated every year in India on 24 January. The day is celebrated to raise awareness about the rights of a girl child and to promote the importance of their education, health, and nutrition.
National Girl Child Day is an initiative of Ministry of Women and Child Development. It also aims to provide support and opportunities to girls from around the country.
History
National Girl Child Day, an initiative by Ministry of Women and Child Development, was announced in the year 2008. As mentioned above, the purpose to initiate this day was to empower girls from all around the country.
Theme
National Girl Child Day is observed with a special theme every year. The theme for this year is yet to be announced.
Significance
Various ministries and multiple other organisations organise different events on the occasion of National Girl Child Day. They are organised to raise awareness about inequalities faced by girls and the importance of their empowerment.
Both central and state governments also launch campaigns and formulate policies to work on the betterment of girls from around the country.
Quotes on National Girl Child Day
"When girls are educated, their countries become stronger and more prosperous." – Michelle Obama
"We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back. We call upon our sisters around the world to be brave – to embrace the strength within themselves and realise their full potential." – Malala Yousafzai
"Who runs the world? Girls." – Beyoncé
"Do not wait for leaders; do it alone, person to person." – Mother Teresa
"To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." – Hillary Clinton
