Planning something special or even ordering flowers during the COVID-19 lockdown in India is not possible, but even the smallest gestures during this time are priceless.Mother's Day is around the corner on 10th May, and scrambling for gifts at the last minute is not an option anymore. Here are a few things that you can still do to make this day special for your mom:A Handwritten NoteIn the time of WhatsApp messages, Instagram posts and TikTok videos, the age-old tradition of a handwritten note is slowly fading away. Make your mother feel special by penning down why she is special to you and making a few promises. That way, you can always score some brownie points.Bake a Cake!Across the world, cooking is one of the first skills that people have picked up during the lockdown. From Dalgona coffee to banana bread, baking a cake requires few ingredients which should be available at your nearest grocery store or even on online grocery platforms.Home Salon PamperingEven though we may have switched from wearing jeans to sweatpants due to the lockdown, a salon pamper session is always welcome. With salons and barber shops still closed in many areas of the country, with DIY face and hair packs, home manicures and pedicures, you can treat your mother with a much-needed salon day.Breakfast in bedThe perfect start to Mother's Day can be serving breakfast to her on bed. There are several easy DIY recipes available on the internet which are delicious and can bring a smile on your mother's face.Deep Clean Your HouseWashing our hands and sanitising what we buy are some of the ways to not be infected with the virus. Though it's always ideal to pitch in household chores on a daily basis, our mothers make sure that we are safe and sound. On this Mother's Day, walk the extra mile and deep clean the common spaces in your house. There are great DIY solutions to make deep cleaning agents at home.