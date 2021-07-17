'Live By Choice, Not By Chance': Swami Parthasarathy to Address Followers
Ninety four-year-old Swami Parthasarathy, popularly known as Swamiji, world-renowned philosopher and speaker.
Ninety four-year-old Swami Parthasarathy, popularly known as Swamiji, world-renowned philosopher and speaker, will be virtually addressing his followers on 18 July under the title 'Live By Choice, Not By Chance.'
Acclaimed as the one of the 'greatest living exponents' of Vedanta – the ancient philosophy of India – he has spent the last seven decades researching and propagating the same.
During this session, Swami Parthasarathy will analyse the basis for our choices and their repercussions in different aspects of life.
Parthasarathy has a multi-disciplined academic base with postgraduation from London University, says his website. Renouncing a lucrative shipping business early in life he has dedicated his life to study, it added.
